The boys of Florida Georgia Line are planning two very different Christmases

The boys of Florida Georgia Line are looking forward to spending Christmas with their families – but the Kelleys and Hubbards will be in two very different locales.

“I think for our family, we’re looking forward to being in our home in Florida,” says Brian Kelley in a statement from the duo’s label. “We’ve been under construction for the last couple years, so by then we’ll be in our new spot at the beach and just looking forward to eating a lot of good food, being with our family and just enjoying each other’s presence and catching up.”

“We got a new baby in the family and we also have a one-year-old so, a lot of baby action going on in our house this year,” syas his musical partner Tyler Hubbard. “But we’re excited. “It’s always fun, there’s always a fun energy with all the kids running around. We’ll probably go somewhere where it snows a lot, hopefully the mountains and get away and take the family and just have a good ‘ol time.”

It’ll be good R&R for FGL, who are planning to drop their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, on February 12th.