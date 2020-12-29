Eric Church looking forward to getting back to "normal" in 2021

The CMA Entertainer of the Year is looking forward to doing what he does best in 2021: entertaining.

“I think, for me, the thing I’m looking forward to most next year is getting around the corner from this virus and getting some kind of normalcy," says Eric Church in a statement from his label. "I’m confident that next year is when we’ll finally put this in the rearview at some point in time. We’re all looking for a vaccine early in the year, and the more we can take the cases down between January and May, I think the higher likelihood that we’ll be on a stage somewhere in the fall, late summer/fall, and then certainly into the fourth quarter.

"So, I’m looking forward to that," he continues. "I know there may be some early stuff where we can’t be at capacity. I get that, but I’m looking forward to being back at capacity and seeing people grouped up and arms around each other’s shoulders and just, I miss that. I miss playing. I miss the camaraderie. I miss going town-to-town and doing that. It’s just what I was born to do, and I miss seeing the fans.

"Next year, we’re all hopeful, I’m hopeful and quite confident, actually, that next year will be the year that we get to start doing that and then hopefully more and more as we go. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”