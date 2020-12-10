Dierks Bentley's "Gone" video pays homage to his favorite TV shows
Dierks Bentley has unleashed the video for his latest single, "Gone," and it finds him paying tribute to some of his favorite TV shows, each clip presenting a more dire situation than the one before.
"It just always ends poorly for me in this video," says Dierks in a statement from his label. "I definitely had a lot more fun making it than it looks though…we got to film a bunch of scenes inspired by some of my favorite shows like 'The Office,' 'MacGyver,' 'Game Of Thrones,' and 'Full House.'
"And I got to collaborate with some new directors I’ve never worked with, so I left at the end of a really long day feeling really happy and inspired about a kind of sad song.”