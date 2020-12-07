Chris Lane and wife Lauren announce they're expecting their first child

Congratulations to Chris Lane and his wife, former Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell, on the announcement that they are expecting their first child!

"A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake," Lauren wrote on social media along with the announcement. "Holding your dad's hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You."

"Hunni, hen were you gonna tell me you were pregnant?" Chris jokingly posted as a comment.

Meanwhile, Lauren's ex, Ben Higgins, who she got engaged to in Season 20 of "The Bachelor," graciously chimed in, “Congrats! What a thing to celebrate!”