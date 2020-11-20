Charles Kelley of Lady A Shares His Filling Family Thanksgiving Tradition

Charles Kelley of Lady A is one of three brothers (including fellow singer-songwriter Josh Kelley), which means the boys sometimes get into mischief when they all get together.

“One of my most memorable Thanksgiving memories was probably the first year that me and my two brothers decided to start our annual eating contest, where we ate throughout the whole day,” Charles recalls in a statement from Lady A’s label. “We started that morning and weighed ourselves, and at the very end of the night we weighed ourselves out and all three of us equally gained five pounds.

“I wish we had a more accurate scale to decide the winner, but we all tied. Five pounds.”