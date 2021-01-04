Carrie Underwood to drop album of gospel hymns in time for Easter

Carrie Underwood announced some exciting news on Christmas Day: she's about to release even more new music!

The follow-up to her latest album, a collection of Christmas music called My Gift, will be an album of gospel hymns, set to drop in time for Easter. This project will be called My Savior.

“I’ve been making music that I love and been giving my heart to the Lord with My Gift, and you guys have been so wonderful to support, lots of love and support, which I have felt every step of the way,” noted Carrie on social media. “I basically didn’t want all of that to end, when I was making this music, I felt like my soul was in such a great place, I wanted to keep making music like the music off of My Gift.

“It’s just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart, and I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I loved making it.”