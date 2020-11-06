Carly Pearce's four CMA nominations are extra-special

As they say, it's an honor just to be nominated, but as Carly Pearce heads into next week's CMA Awards with four nominations, three for her duet with Lee Brice, "I Hope You're Happy Now," she can't help but feeling like these nods are extra-sweet.

“It’s the little gift that keeps giving," she gushes in a statement from her label. "This song started from me asking Luke Combs at a radio show, ‘Hey, will you write a song with me?’ To then see Lee come and absolutely sing it into the rafters, to then all of this.

"Also, on a personal note, it is the last song that busbee, my producer, worked on before he got sick and passed away from brain cancer.

"And I could not think of a more special moment for the person that gave me so much.”

Carly is up for New Artist of the Year, and "I Hope You're Happy Now" has also earned nominations in the "Song of the Year," Musical Event of the Year," and "Music Video" categories.

The CMA Awards take place the evening of Wednesday, November 11th on ABC.