Carly Pearce shares her Thanksgiving indulgence

There's a reason Carly Pearce eats as healthy as she does. Even at Thanksgiving, her family tries to keep things "clean," but she does make an exception for one indulgence.

“My dad had a massive heart attack when I was 19, and it kind of changed the game for my family as far as how we eat," she recalls in a statement from her label. "We have a modified Thanksgiving, I feel like.

"We don’t go crazy on a lot of things, but there’s one thing that I will forever want ‘the real thing,’ as I call it, and that’s pumpkin pie," she continues. "You can’t mess with a pumpkin pie.

"So, there may be different variations of how we make other things, but pumpkin pie is full fat and all.”