Carly Pearce hopes she'll remember what 2020 has taught her

“I think 2020, for me, was the biggest learning lesson of my life."

December 28, 2020
Pepper
Carly Pearce

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer / Getty Images

Without a doubt, 2020 has been a challenging year. For Carly Pearce, it meant the end of her marriage, the music industry being put "on hold" by the pandemic, the uncertainty of when she'll be able to tour again, and concern for her mother, who has COPD. As she looks back on this unusual and at times painful year, she's reminded of our need as human beings to take care of ourselves mind, body, and soul.

“I think 2020, for me, was the biggest learning lesson of my life," shares Carly in a statement from her label. "And I think that you have to remember the stillness and remember what you learned, implement what you discovered about yourself, and don’t forget that.

"I think it’s so easy for us to kind of just be robots and do day in and day out and not check in with ourselves, and not just kinda make sure we’re okay.”

Carly Pearce
