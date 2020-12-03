Carly Pearce dishes on her new ink

Carly Pearce has had a tough year, between a divorce, the death of her friend and producer busbee, knocking out a couple of front teeth in a fall, not to mention all of the uncertainty of the pandemic. She decided to commemorate her resilience with a tattoo of wildflowers on her inner right forearm, noting, “’Wildflowers are the first things to pop up after a long winter season”. Here’s to seeing the wildflowers starting to sprout again...”

“Yes, I definitely got it in a visible place as a reminder,” she shares in a statement from her label. “I wanted to see it so that I can remember how far I’ve come.

“It’s no new news that I’ve had arguably the hardest year of my life on a lot of fronts, and had moments where I really didn’t know if I was gonna be able to do it and make it,” she continues.

“We all go through seasons of just feeling like, ‘there’s no way I’m going to be able to get over this,’ and I’m still standing and I’m still alive and I’m hopeful and wanted to show myself just how strong I was.

“I’ll never forget 2020 on a lot of levels.”