Brett Young to be featured on CNBC's "Streets of Dreams"

Brett Young is one of several artists and songwriters who will be featured on CNBC's "Streets of Dreams" tonight.

Throughout the course of the series, host Marcus Lemonis explores the stories of entrepreneurs in some of America's most iconic business cultures and the streets that fuel them.

The five-part series airs Tuesday nights at 10pm on CNBC and kicked off last week with NYC's Diamond District. Future episodes will highlight Calle Ocho in Miami, Harbor Drive in San Diego, and Denver's Green Mile.