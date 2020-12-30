Brett Young planning a responsible 2021

After a historic 2020, like all of us, Brett Young is looking forward to flipping over the calendar page to the new year, but he's mindful that it won't magically solve all of the problems of 2020.

“I think one thing that I’ve really been focusing on is that there’s not gonna be a day where we go, ‘All of this is gone. Back to business as usual.’ You know?," he explains in a statement from his label. "And so I think with that, January 1st, there’s not gonna be one thing that takes us all the way back to where we were. There isn’t. It’s impossible.

"So, I think our responsibility is to continue to be safe because we all have a limited understanding of what this is and what’s going on," he continues. "And so, I wanna be responsible to myself and my family and their wellness, but also to the stranger that I’m walking by on the street.

"So, we’re just trying to do our best as a family and as a group and a band to work as much as we can, to make sure we’re sharing music whenever it’s possible, but to be responsible and safe about it at the same time.”