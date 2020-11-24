Brett Young is low-maintenance at Thanksgiving

"I could be just as excited about Thanksgiving with just those items."

November 24, 2020
Brett Young

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

When it comes to Thanksgiving, there's just a few things that Brett Young requires. 

“I’ve said this before and it’s not a joke," he shares in a statement from his label. "My family thinks I’m joking when I say this. If you told me I could only have turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, I could be just as excited about Thanksgiving with just those items. 

"That being said, normally I add stuffing and some sort of salad because my wife or mom will make me.”

