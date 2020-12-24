Brantley Gilbert is less of a Scrooge because of his wife and kids

Brantley Gilbert is getting more and more into the Christmas spirit every year, thanks to his kids and wife Amber.

“You know, Christmas has never really been my deal," he confesses in a statement from his label. "I like Christmas cause it’s Jesus’ birthday. But outside of that, I’m all about it for the kids.

"My wife is huge on Christmas. My son loves 'The Grinch.' Man, [he] just fell in love with 'The Grinch,' and we watch that movie even when it’s not Christmastime.

"So yeah, Christmas is big at my house," he continues. "Amber starts decorating really early. I’m not as big of a scrooge as I used to be but I think I still got a little ways to go. I’m not quite as over the top about it as they are.

"But it is fun and it warms my heart and it means the world to me to see them gettin’ excited.”