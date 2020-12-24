Brantley Gilbert is less of a Scrooge because of his wife and kids

"I think I still got a little ways to go."

December 24, 2020
Pepper
Brantley Gilbert

Photo: Getty Images / Staff

Categories: 
Country
Features

Brantley Gilbert is getting more and more into the Christmas spirit every year, thanks to his kids and wife Amber.

“You know, Christmas has never really been my deal," he confesses in a statement from his label. "I like Christmas cause it’s Jesus’ birthday. But outside of that, I’m all about it for the kids.

Listen Live Now on KMLE Country 107.9

"My wife is huge on Christmas. My son loves 'The Grinch.' Man, [he] just fell in love with 'The Grinch,' and we watch that movie even when it’s not Christmastime.

"So yeah, Christmas is big at my house," he continues. "Amber starts decorating really early. I’m not as big of a scrooge as I used to be but I think I still got a little ways to go. I’m not quite as over the top about it as they are.

"But it is fun and it warms my heart and it means the world to me to see them gettin’ excited.”

Tags: 
Brantley Gilbert
Listen Live

Recent Podcast Audio

Valley Well, Valle Salud Podcast Cover
How to Lose Weight Safely and Effectively - Dec 27 Valley Well, Valle Salud
Gunner and Cheyenne on Demand
Gunner & Cheyenne Talk to Dave Haywood of Lady A Gunner and Cheyenne On Demand
Gunner and Cheyenne on Demand
Gunner & Cheyenne Talk To Mitchell Tenpenny Gunner and Cheyenne On Demand
Valley Well, Valle Salud Podcast Cover
How Valleywise Health is bringing culturally-relevant health care to Arizona’s refugees - Dec 20 Valley Well, Valle Salud
Gunner and Cheyenne on Demand
Gunner & Cheyenne Talk To LOCASH Gunner and Cheyenne On Demand
Gunner and Cheyenne on Demand
Gunner & Cheyenne Talk To Dan + Shay Gunner and Cheyenne On Demand
View More Episodes