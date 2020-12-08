Adam Hambrick discusses performing on "The Bachelorette"

Country artist Adam Hambrick is excited to perform on tonight's episode of "The Bachelorette," serenading Season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and her date. He'll be performing one of his newest songs, "Between Me and the End of the World," a tribute to his wife, a healthcare worker who's been treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This song is for all the people who step in and serve people when things go horribly wrong,” says Adam in a statement from his label. “I have spent this quarantine watching my wife go off to work as a physician assistant to do her version of that, testing and treating people for the virus.

"It has given me a new appreciation for all the people who spend their lives serving others in difficult times," he continues. "It’s terrifying seeing someone you love do what they were made to do but have to do it in harm’s way.”

Tayshia Adams was first introduced to Bachelor Nation in Season 23 of "The Bachelor," and appeared in the sixth season of "Bachelor in Paradise."