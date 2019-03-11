Everything You Need to Know About the Garth Brooks Show at State Farm Stadium!

Oh My Garth!

March 11, 2019
Categories: 
Concerts

Oh My Garth!!!! Here is everything you need to know before you go to the Garth Brooks Show on Saturday, March 23, 2019!

MORE DETAILS TO COME! 

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2019

Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305)

Time:

  • 4:00 PM: Plaza Doors Open
  • 5:00 PM: Venue Doors Open
  • 7:00 PM: SHOW TIME!

Parking: Opens at 12pm for the Garth Brooks Show 

KMLE'S GARTH BROOKS PRE-SHOW PARTY:

  • Location: McFadden's in the Westgate Entertainment District (9425 W Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305)
  • Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
  • Deets: Party with Maria & Chad + the KMLE Nation before the Garth Brooks concert. DJ Pauly will be live in the mix, drink specials, opportunity to win Country Thunder tickets and more!

Parking Details: 

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour @ State Farm Stadium

  • Cash parking is $20 per vehicle, lots open at 12PM. Please have cash ready when entering lots.
  • From the north – Exit Glendale Ave – Then west to 99th Ave, then south to Maryland Ave, then east towards Stadium Lots.
  • Alternate route From the north – Exit Northern Ave – Then east to 91st Ave, then south to Maryland Ave to Gray Lot
  • From the south – Exit at Camelback Rd – East to 95th Ave, then north on 95th Ave to BLK Lot.
  • From I-10 – Exit 91st Ave - then north on 91st to Green Lot
  • VIP and Oversize Vehicle pre-paid parking passes are available at ParkingJuJu.com
  • RIDESHARE– Use Loop 101 – Exit at Bethany Home Rd, Northbound ONLY. Exit @ Bethany from Loop 101, North. Then turn right towards 95 AVE. Travel THROUGH 95, then next Right-hand turn into the BLK RideShare Lot. 

Trisha’s Tailgate @ State Farm Stadium, Orange (W4) CarPark

  • BUY TICKETS HERE (while supplies last)
  • 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm on the SOUTH LAWN at State Farm Stadium
  • Cash parking is $20 per vehicle, lots open at 12PM. Please have cash ready when entering lots.
  • From the north – Exit Bethany Home Rd – Then East to 95th Ave, then Left into Orange Entry
  • From the south – Exit Bethany Home Rd– East to 95th AVE, then left into Orange Entry

Visitors of Westgate Entertainment District and Tanger Outlets:

Westgate Entertainment District

  • Westgate Entertainment District parking Lots 1,2,4,5,6,7,8 & 10 surrounding the district are reserved for patrons of the center.  Customer parking is strictly enforced and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Tanger Outlets

  • Patrons are encouraged to exit at Glendale Ave, then turn East to 95th Ave

Traffic

I-10 Travelers

  • Check for any unexpected delays and up-to-date freeway restriction information at www.azdot.gov under ADOT News or download the ADOT app.

Traffic Restrictions & Tips

  • Plan to arrive early, please be patient, have cash ready when entering lots and enjoy the experience.
  • For quicker access to parking lots, arrive within the first 2 hours of lots opening.
  • Parking in undesignated areas or on residential streets is prohibited.  Event traffic must use major roadways to access the area, neighborhood street access is restricted to local traffic only. 
  • Maryland Ave between 93rd Ave and 95th Ave is closed to all vehicular traffic.
  • 95th Ave just west of the stadium (between Bethany Home Rd & Maryland Ave) is closed to all vehicular traffic.
  • Glendale provides real-time traffic information via Twitter - follow @GlendaleAZPD for updates, visit www.az511.com, or dial 511

 

Tags: 
Garth Brooks
State Farm Stadium
March 23