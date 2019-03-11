Everything You Need to Know About the Garth Brooks Show at State Farm Stadium!
Oh My Garth!
March 11, 2019
Oh My Garth!!!! Here is everything you need to know before you go to the Garth Brooks Show on Saturday, March 23, 2019!
MORE DETAILS TO COME!
Date: Saturday, March 23, 2019
Venue: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305)
Time:
- 4:00 PM: Plaza Doors Open
- 5:00 PM: Venue Doors Open
- 7:00 PM: SHOW TIME!
Parking: Opens at 12pm for the Garth Brooks Show
KMLE'S GARTH BROOKS PRE-SHOW PARTY:
- Location: McFadden's in the Westgate Entertainment District (9425 W Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305)
- Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
- Deets: Party with Maria & Chad + the KMLE Nation before the Garth Brooks concert. DJ Pauly will be live in the mix, drink specials, opportunity to win Country Thunder tickets and more!
Parking Details:
Garth Brooks Stadium Tour @ State Farm Stadium
- Cash parking is $20 per vehicle, lots open at 12PM. Please have cash ready when entering lots.
- From the north – Exit Glendale Ave – Then west to 99th Ave, then south to Maryland Ave, then east towards Stadium Lots.
- Alternate route From the north – Exit Northern Ave – Then east to 91st Ave, then south to Maryland Ave to Gray Lot
- From the south – Exit at Camelback Rd – East to 95th Ave, then north on 95th Ave to BLK Lot.
- From I-10 – Exit 91st Ave - then north on 91st to Green Lot
- VIP and Oversize Vehicle pre-paid parking passes are available at ParkingJuJu.com
- RIDESHARE– Use Loop 101 – Exit at Bethany Home Rd, Northbound ONLY. Exit @ Bethany from Loop 101, North. Then turn right towards 95 AVE. Travel THROUGH 95, then next Right-hand turn into the BLK RideShare Lot.
Trisha’s Tailgate @ State Farm Stadium, Orange (W4) CarPark
- BUY TICKETS HERE (while supplies last)
- 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm on the SOUTH LAWN at State Farm Stadium
- Cash parking is $20 per vehicle, lots open at 12PM. Please have cash ready when entering lots.
- From the north – Exit Bethany Home Rd – Then East to 95th Ave, then Left into Orange Entry
- From the south – Exit Bethany Home Rd– East to 95th AVE, then left into Orange Entry
Visitors of Westgate Entertainment District and Tanger Outlets:
Westgate Entertainment District
- Westgate Entertainment District parking Lots 1,2,4,5,6,7,8 & 10 surrounding the district are reserved for patrons of the center. Customer parking is strictly enforced and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tanger Outlets
- Patrons are encouraged to exit at Glendale Ave, then turn East to 95th Ave
Traffic
I-10 Travelers
- Check for any unexpected delays and up-to-date freeway restriction information at www.azdot.gov under ADOT News or download the ADOT app.
Traffic Restrictions & Tips
- Plan to arrive early, please be patient, have cash ready when entering lots and enjoy the experience.
- For quicker access to parking lots, arrive within the first 2 hours of lots opening.
- Parking in undesignated areas or on residential streets is prohibited. Event traffic must use major roadways to access the area, neighborhood street access is restricted to local traffic only.
- Maryland Ave between 93rd Ave and 95th Ave is closed to all vehicular traffic.
- 95th Ave just west of the stadium (between Bethany Home Rd & Maryland Ave) is closed to all vehicular traffic.
- Glendale provides real-time traffic information via Twitter - follow @GlendaleAZPD for updates, visit www.az511.com, or dial 511