Top 5 Sexiest Romantic Valentine's Day Getaways in the Valley!

Life can get crazy!! If you and your honey are in need of some one-on-one time to reconnect, here are some of the sexiest places in the Valley where you can do just that. Leave the kids at home and have some grown up time this Valentine’s Day!! Lets talk about the Top 5 Sexy Valentine's Day Getaways in the Valley!

KIMPTON HOTEL PALOMAR PHOENIX CITYSCAPE (near Talking Stick Resort Arena, Chase Field, Phoenix Convention Center)

2 EAST JEFFERSON

PHOENIX, AZ 85004

This spot is more for fun than relaxing. Make it a date night and see the Diamondbacks or Suns play, or catch a show or the symphony then head back to the Kimpton for some sexy time.

MOUNTAIN SHADOWS RESORT SCOTTSDALE

5445 E LINCOLN DRIVE

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ 85253

This resort is sleek and sexy and hidden. The design is very Mad Men meets Joanna Gaines. The pool area is simple and relaxing.

PHONECIAN, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT (near Old Town Scottsdale)

SCOTTSDALE 6000 E CAMELBACK ROAD

SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85251

The Phoenician has redone its entire pool area and it’s stunning. Having brunch outside on a pretty day here is where it’s at. The property as a whole is one of the most beautiful places in the Valley and butts right up against Camelback Mountain.

JW MARRIOTT CAMELBACK INN SCOTTSDALE RESORT AND SPA

5402 E LINCOLN DRIVE

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ 85253

Phenomenal dinner spot attached to the resort. Quiet and sexy vibes.

ROYAL PALMS RESORT AND SPA

5200 E CAMELBACK ROAD

PHOENIX, AZ 85018

Come here for a luxury experience for sure, but avoid it during the holidays, it can get a little too crowded.

Do You Think We Missed Your Top 5 Sexy Valentine's Day Getaways in the Valley? Tell us yours Below!