Top 5 Sexiest Romantic Valentine's Day Getaways in the Valley!
Life can get crazy!! If you and your honey are in need of some one-on-one time to reconnect, here are some of the sexiest places in the Valley where you can do just that. Leave the kids at home and have some grown up time this Valentine’s Day!! Lets talk about the Top 5 Sexy Valentine's Day Getaways in the Valley!
KIMPTON HOTEL PALOMAR PHOENIX CITYSCAPE (near Talking Stick Resort Arena, Chase Field, Phoenix Convention Center)
2 EAST JEFFERSON
PHOENIX, AZ 85004
This spot is more for fun than relaxing. Make it a date night and see the Diamondbacks or Suns play, or catch a show or the symphony then head back to the Kimpton for some sexy time.
MOUNTAIN SHADOWS RESORT SCOTTSDALE
5445 E LINCOLN DRIVE
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ 85253
This resort is sleek and sexy and hidden. The design is very Mad Men meets Joanna Gaines. The pool area is simple and relaxing.
PHONECIAN, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT (near Old Town Scottsdale)
SCOTTSDALE 6000 E CAMELBACK ROAD
SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85251
The Phoenician has redone its entire pool area and it’s stunning. Having brunch outside on a pretty day here is where it’s at. The property as a whole is one of the most beautiful places in the Valley and butts right up against Camelback Mountain.
JW MARRIOTT CAMELBACK INN SCOTTSDALE RESORT AND SPA
5402 E LINCOLN DRIVE
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ 85253
Phenomenal dinner spot attached to the resort. Quiet and sexy vibes.
5200 E CAMELBACK ROAD
PHOENIX, AZ 85018
Come here for a luxury experience for sure, but avoid it during the holidays, it can get a little too crowded.
