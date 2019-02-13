I'm a fan of Trader Joe's for so many reasons, but the main one is that they carry some super yummy and super healthy items!! Over the years, I've narrowed down my go-to products so I figured I'd share them with you! Here are my Top 5 Products at Trader Joe's!! - Nina

FROZEN GYOZA (Thai shrimp, vegetable) - These are incredible if you need an Asian meal fix. I personally like to steam mine, but you’re able to pan fry too. Mix a little soy sauce and lemon to dip them in and you’re good to go.

OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD - They sell potato salad at Trader Joe’s??? Yeah, but they don’t douse them in mayo. This version is super light and super yummy. It’s by the salads.

HUMMUS QUARTET (traditional, spicy, tomato basil, roasted garlic) - The perfect item for someone who can’t make up their mind. Four different and delicious types of hummus in one shot.

FROZEN MANGO CHUNKS - Seems simple right? Frozen. Mango. Chunks. But honestly, it’s the fact that they’re so easy to make smoothies with and so easy to make margaritas with. Take them out of the freezer for about 20 minutes and they’re ready for you. You don’t even need sugar or honey most of the time because they’re THAT perfect.

SATAY PEANUT SAUCE - Plop this stuff on grilled chicken or beef and have it with rice and you’ll swear you’re at your favorite Thai BBQ spot.