TREAT YOURSELVES!! Everyday life can get pretty hectic and meals, particularly intimate and relaxing ones, can come far and few. Sure, crock pot dinners with the fam are affordable and delicious and seeing your kids happily fill their tummies with dino chicken nuggets and Kraft mac and cheese warms your heart as a parent, BUT YOU NEED ADULT TIME!! You and your love might want to just break the bank a little and splurge for a sexy steak dinner for two maybe?? Well, we've got the perfect places to do just that!! Here are the Top 5 Places in the Valley for a Steak Dinner!!

MASTRO’S CITY HALL STEAKHOUSE

6991 E CAMELBACK ROAD

SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85251

Get the martini and an Uber. Drinks here are awesome and the bartenders are generous and the food equally as good. GET THE BUTTER CAAAAKKKEEEE!!

STEAK 44

5101 N 44th STREET

PHOENIX, AZ 85018

Trendy and new in the heart of Arcadia. Their sides are insanely good. Chef Watson’s potatoes are yum, especially if you’re into gouda. Great atmosphere. Sexy and fun in a great part of town.

ARROWHEAD GRILL

8280 W UNION HILLS DRIVE #110

GLENDALE, AZ 85308

Everyone on the West side swears by this place. They bring you your steak old school-style on an iron skillet.

DURANT’S

2611 N CENTRAL AVENUE

PHOENIX, AZ 85004

Classic Phoenix dining. This place doesn’t look like much from outside (looks pretty janky and questionable, but trust… it’s the jam), but it has a rich history and delicious food inside. Think: a place the brat pack would’ve hung out on a Friday night. Fun facts: You enter the restaurant through the kitchen and there’s a payphone in the restroom. If you’re under 25, google “payphone” to see what this thing looks like beforehand.

STEAK AND STONE

2613 N THUNDERBIRD CIRCLE

MESA, ARIZONA 85215

Not the fanciest, but they serve damn good food. The real star here though is the Bourbon baked beans. Shhhh, don’t tell the steaks.