Nina D and Jon Langston talk "Now You Know"

Nina D got a chance to catch up with Georgia boy Jon Langston at the KMLE studios to chat about life, Luke and Papa Langston! Jon and Nina sat down and talked about the way his record deal came about and what it felt like getting a surprise visit at home from Luke Bryan. Apparently, Luke was both encouraging and blunt about Jon's new journey as his artist. Watch the full video to see how well Jon knew random "Now You Know" trivia, to see how he's connected to Cole Swindell and to hear him describe what it was like giving his father a gift of a lifetime. Jon's debut single "Now You Know" is out now!