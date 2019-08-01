Nina D's New From Nashville featuring Dillion Carmichael!

Listen to Nina D around 4 pm on August 2, 2019 to hear Dillon Carmichael!

Meet 25-year-old Dillon Carmichael!! He was born in the small town of Burgin, KY, where he shared his love of music with his family (John Michael and Eddie Montgomery). Dillon says he's been inspired by country legends like Waylon Jennings and Vern Gosdin alongside the rock and roll he heard on the radio growing up.

“I didn’t at any point consciously decide I was going to be a musician,” says Dillonl. “It just happened naturally. I found a kind of truth in country music that I couldn’t get anywhere else.”

Dillon is KMLE's latest New from Nashville featured artist!! His new song "I do for you" is out now!! Download it here fro FREE here as a gift from Dillon to YOU!!