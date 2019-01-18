Niko Chats with The Chairmen of the WasteManagement Open and The BirdsNest

Last week Niko from The Breakfast Buzz got to sit with Chance Cozby, The Chairmain of the WasteManagement Phoenix Open, and Michael Golding, The Chaiman of the Birds Nest, at the 16th hole to hear what really drives this event!

With the talent on the course and in The Birds Nest this is going to to be an event you won't want to miss! Tickets are still available for the WasteManagement Open as well as the Birds Nest, for more information on tickets click here!