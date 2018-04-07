National Beer Day and Toby Keith!

Red Solo Cups + National Beer Day + Toby Keith = Country Thunder Day Three! Country Thunder Day Three was a blast and we had so much fun!

Just because the music hadn't started, doesn't mean that we weren't already up, we started today off right, with listeners Lauren and Nicole vs. Niko and Michael Ray in cornhole! Although our boys tried, Lauren and Nicole hid the fact they were the Cornhole All Stars and sunk three bags in row forcing Michael Ray and Niko to admit defeat to all of KMLE Nation.

Today we really wanted to be with our KMLE Family so we took to our social media asking for you to tell us your campsites because we wanted to come visit and boy did we have a blast!

Day three was kicked off with Runnawy June rockin the mainstage and our KMLE Tent!

Following Runaway June was Michael Ray and then Williams & Ree on the main stage, while that was happening Drew Cooper was having a blast in the KMLE Casino.

Now Day Three of Country Thunder was all about you KMLE Nation so while Cody Johnson was on the mainstage we saw some of our younger listeners out there. Listeners like....

We know how it goes at Country Thunder some of you were still out on the campgrounds and we wanted to find you! Alana picked Camp HootyWhoo in honor of Christopher Lance Sheaffer. While we were there we decided it would be a good idea to judge an 11 shot Jello-O Shot competition.

Alana may have picked Camp HootyWhoo, Nina and Niko picked Camp Designated Drinkers! Here we learned a few things though: If you troll you wear the troll he will be duct tapped to your leg, Niko isn't very good at Beer Darts, and well we are very happy we learned about this game and that our KMLE Listeners taught us!