Is Miranda Lambert in a Long-Distance Marriage?

Now that Miranda Lambert has revealed the love of her life, it might be time to talk about the commute.

In an Instagram message over the weekend, the Pistol Annies singer announced she is married to NYPD Sergeant Brendan McLoughlin. "In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life" she wrote. "We got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for...me."

Now with the dust starting to settle, we're learning more about the relationship. According to TMZ, McLoughlin is not yet ready to give up his service in NYC and doesn't have plans to leave his post in the immediate future. With Lambert still based in Nashville and owning a 400-acre estate there, sources say the couple plan to travel to be together, splitting time between the two cities. They go on to say that that arrangement could last up to a year, since he was just recently promoted.

TMZ goes on to say that Brendan recently became a father from a previous relationship. There is said to be no overlap with Lambert, with the mother allegedly finding out she was pregnant after the two had broken up.

Lambert and McLoughlin apparently met in November while she was in New York for a concert and an appearance on Good Morning America. As an officer, McLoughlin often patrols Time Square, where Lambert performed with Pistol Annies for GMA during her visit. McLoughlin has been a part of the NYPD since 2013 according to People.

The two reportedly wed in January.