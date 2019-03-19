Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, And More Added To Perform At The 2019 ACM Awards

It's set to be a big night, live from Las Vegas on April 7th

March 19, 2019
Michael Cerio
2019 ACM Awards Performers

Kevin Winter / Staff, Jason Kempin / Staff,

Categories: 
2019 ACM Awards

The list is getting longer of Country stars set to perform at the 2019 ACM Awards.

Tuesday the Academy of Country Music announced another waves of performances including Kelly ClarksonEric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, and Florida Georgia Line. Recently announced Country Music Hall of Fame members Brooks & Dunn will also take the stage, as will Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, and Brandi Carlile.

Related: Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, and Kacey Musgraves Lead Nominations for the 2019 ACM Awards

The 54th ACM Awards will happen live from Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7th, as the biggest names in Country music vie for the night's top prizes. Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton lead all artists with 6 nominations each, and Kacey Musgraves will look for another Album Of The Year win after victories at the GRAMMY Awards and CMAs.

Previously announced performers at the 2019 ACM Awards include Brothers OsborneKane BrownMiranda LambertLittle Big TownReba McEntireMaren MorrisThomas RhettChris Stapleton, and George StraitJason Alden will perform and also receive the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.

Reba McEntire returns as host when the 2019 ACM Awards happen on April 7 in Las Vegas on CBS. 

Tags: 
country
2019 ACM Awards
Kelly Clarkson
Luke Combs
dierks bentley