Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves, and More Honor Loretta Lynn at Upcoming Birthday Celebration Concert

“I am so excited to celebrate my 87th birthday with all my friends” Loretta Lynn explains in a new statement. “This is the first time I’ve ever had a birthday party! My birthday wish has come true."

The legendary singer may have waited a while for her first birthday party, but she is finally doing it in style. On April 1st, Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, and many more are lined up for an All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The show will honor the icon, who is coming off the impressive and personal album Wouldn't It Be Great featuring the GRAMMY nominated title track.

Net proceeds from the show will benefit the Opry Trust Fund and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Lynn received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2010, and is nominated this year for the 18th time. She was also inducted in to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

As for her birthday, now that she has gotten her party, Lynn only has one other request. "The only other wish I have is that Keith Urban jumps out of my birthday cake” she says.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday. You can find more details here.