EXCLUSIVE: Which 'Entertainer Of The Year' Nominee Would Make The Best Wingman?

We are just hours away from seeing who wins at the 2018 CMA Awards. After another gigantic year in Country music, the world turns their eyes to Nashville for the biggest celebration of the year, with our favorite artists competing for the CMAs.

As always, the biggest prize of the night is Entertainer Of The Year, as Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, and Chris Stapleton square off to see who lands the top honor of the evening.

Is this the chance for Luke to reclaim the crown? Or maybe it's finally time for Stapleton or Aldean to earn the award. Kenny Chesney hasn't won since 2008 and Keith Urban hasn't since 2005, so maybe this is their year for a return to glory.

We've been so stressed wondering who will win, so we asked our favorite artists who they thought would prevail as the countdown towards the CMAs continues. We all love their music, and know that nobody puts on a show like these five, so we started to wonder what else they might bring to the table. For instance, which one might make the best wingman?

Everyone need a good wingman, and the five nominees for Entertainer Of The Year are perfect candidates.

"Keith is gonna attract women like honey" explained Kristian Bush of Sugarland. "And Kenny's got all the moves and biceps and stuff."

"I'm telling you, you walk into a room with Keith Urban it's over, you might as well just go home, crawl into your bed with a bucket of ice cream and watch Netflix, cause you are going home alone" said John Osborne of Brothers Osborne.

See who scored the most votes for best wingman, and be sure to keep up with our continuing coverage of the 2018 CMA Awards. The awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

