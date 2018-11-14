EXCLUSIVE: Which CMAs 'Single Of The Year' Song Relates To You?

"Wow, so much alcohol in these song titles" exclaimed Russell Dickerson.

The "Yours" singer is just one of the artists we asked about the Single Of The Year category at the 2018 CMA Awards, and which song they most related to. With three out of five about drinking, there was surely something for everyone.

What's it gonna be? Have you found your solution like Midland's "Drinkin' Problem?" Are you still seeing things with Dan + Shay's "Tequila", or maybe the memory of "Drowns The Whiskey" from Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert is still too strong? Have you seen your share of "Broken Halos" like Chris Stapleton? Or is it just "Meant To Be" like it is for Florida Georgia Line?

Everyone has a different reason to love a single, like Granger Smith who is a "tequila guy" and relates to Dan + Shay, or Maddie Marlow who holds "Broken Halos" in a special spot in her heart because of her grandfather's passing and her performing the song at a celebration of his life. For many people it's something special, or for Lauren Alaina it's just drinking. "I really love tequila" she laughed. "I like to drink it, I like the song. I don't care, whatever, margaritas all the way."

Check out everyone's reason for why they relate, and be sure to follow our continuing coverage of the 2018 CMA Awards. Watch the awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC