EXCLUSIVE: Brothers Osborne And Dierks Bentley Have A Secret Sign Coming For The CMAs

The 2018 CMA Awards are going to be packed with performances.

Luke Bryan is set to open the show with some special guests, Garth Brooks is going to reveal a new, never-before-heard song, and at least twenty other artists will light up the CMAs stage.

We've got our eye on one in particular though, as Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley have revealed a secret signal that they'll share to let us know they're thinking of us, and you. It's an "easter egg" of sorts, a sign from the stage as a thank you for watching. John Osborne says to watch for a tip of the hat, but Dierks has something very different in mind.

We will be there and we hope you'll be watching, as the 2018 CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

