Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, and Kacey Musgraves Lead Nominations for the 2019 ACM Awards

Live from Las Vegas on Sunday April 7th

February 20, 2019
Michael Cerio
2019 ACM Awards

Kevin Winter / Staff | Joe Scarnici / Stringer

The nominations for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards have been announced, with Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton leading all artists with 6 nominations each. The storyline of the night though might belong to Kacey Musgraves.

The Album Of The Year winner at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards is nominated for 5 awards, and might be able to accomplish something that hasn't happened in almost a decade. If her album Golden Hour is able to score a win for ACM Album Of The Year, she would be the first to win the ACM, the CMA, and the GRAMMY for that cateogry since Taylor Swift did so for her 2008 album Fearless.

The Entertainer Of The Year category once again is a face-off between Jason AldeanLuke BryanKenny ChesneyChris Stapleton, and Keith Urban. Aldean has won the award for the past three years.

Related: Eric Church Covers Eminem and Bob Seger in Detroit

Reba McEntire will return as host when the ACM Awards happen on April 7 in Las Vegas on CBS. 

Here is the list of nominees.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley
LANCO
Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Down to the Honky Tonk" – Jake Owen
"Heaven" – Kane Brown
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"Most People Are Good" – Luke Bryan
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Break Up In The End" – Cole Swindell
"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"Space Cowboy" – Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay
"Yours" – Russell Dickerson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Babe" – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
"Burn Out" – Midland
"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Drunk Girl" – Chris Janson
"Shoot Me Straight" – Brothers Osborne
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Burning Man"– Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
"Everything’s Gonna Be Alright" – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
"Keeping Score" – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
 

Tags: 
country
2019 ACM Awards
Dan + Shay
Chris Stapleton
Kacey Musgraves