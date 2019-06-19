Carrie Underwood Opens up on Her Moving Journey: ‘We Are Beyond Blessed'

In a new interview with People, Carrie Underwood is getting real about overcoming three miscarriages in the span of two years.

“Of course you wonder if it’s you, what am I doing wrong, or what have I done wrong. I remember having conversations with Mike trying to make sense of it all” Underwood tells People, adding that it was her faith that helped guide her past this hard time for her and her family. "I’ve always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed” says Carrie. “I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don’t want to complain, ever.”

However, her pregnancy troubles did force Underwood into some tough conversations. “The miscarriages made me get real with God and say, ‘Okay, I’m kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn’t meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I’ll understand why.’”

Soon after, Underwood was finally greeted with some good news, and her second child Jacob Bryan Fisher was born earlier this year.

“The best moments in my life are when I say, ‘Hey, I can’t control everything, and that’s okay. God is in control.’”

This weekend, Underwood celebrated Father's Day with a sweet post to husband Mike Fisher. "Your boys sure do love you and are so lucky to have you!" she wrote.

Carrie Underwood is currently on the Cry Pretty Tour 360, with dates stretching through October. You can find the full list of shows here.