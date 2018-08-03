Carrie Underwood And Brad Paisley Will Return To Host The 2018 CMA Awards

The dynamic duo of Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will once again be your guide for Country Music’s biggest night.

For the 11th year in a row the two will host the CMA Awards, once again this year at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

It’s almost a given by now, but we’re still excited to see the singers comedy stylings on stage. What’s not known yet are the nominees. Those will be announced on Tuesday August 28th on Good Morning America by Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, and Sugarland.

Carrie’s sixth studio album Cry Pretty will be released on September 14th. The CMA Awards will be on ABC on November 14th.