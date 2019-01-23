Brothers Osborne Bring "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)" to 'The Tonight Show'

As Brothers Osborne continue to make their way across the country on tour, they took a break to add some striking sincerity to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The duo and their band performed “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” between glowing white spotlights, holding the punch of the romantic ballad until the end. The second single from the band's sophomore album untangles a knot of memories before it gets to the emotional heart of the song, and T.J. and John don't have any anything left to spare after they reach its stirring center.

Related: GRAMMY Awards: Vote for Best Country Album

After winning Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2018 Country Music Awards last year, the band is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album at next month's GRAMMY Awards. They continue their tour in support of Port Saint Joe into March. You can find a full list of dates here.