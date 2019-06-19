Brett Eldredge Went Number One on Father's Day and Celebrated With His Dad
Watch the two perform "Love Someone" from this weekend
Brett Eldredge and his father both got perfect presents on Father's Day.
For Brett, it was a number one song. "Love Someone" is his seventh trip to the top, after spending almost a year on chart. For Brett's father Chris, he got to share the moment with is son on stage.
"I got to celebrate having the number #1 song in country music on Father's Day with my dad on stage!" Brett exclaimed on Twitter. "Dad, thank you for showing me that I am capable of all of this... I love you."
He continued with a heartfelt thank you to the fans and country radio, "you are so pure and so damn good to me... I love you."
Eldredge continues his tour around the country into August. You can find the full list of dates here.