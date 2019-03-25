Blake Shelton Kisses a Gwen Stefani Album Cover on Stage

Life on tour is tough, especially when there is loved ones back at home.

Blake Shelton showed some of the stress of missing Gwen Stefani at a show this weekend, pausing to plant a kiss on an album cover someone had thrown onto the stage. "Somebody gave me a Gwen Stefani album" he announced in-between songs during his Friends & Heroes 2019 Tour. "That's my kind of crowd."

"She is awesome, and hot" continued Shelton before laying a kiss upon the cover. "I haven't seen her in a couple weeks, so..."

Thankfully for Shelton, the tour wrapped up this weekend so he'll have plenty of time to make it home for the real thing.

The Voice coach is also back with new music this week. Blake is set to release "God's Country" on Friday. The song in which Shelton remembers his roots was co-written by Devin Dawson. “‘God’s Country’ is a song that has a strong and deep meaningful lyric" explained Shelton in a statement. "At the same time it leaves it up to the listeners’ interpretation.”