ACM Awards: Vote for Album Of The Year

Everything has been coming up Kacey this award season.

Kacey Musgraves has won the Album Of The Year award at both The CMA Awards and The GRAMMY Awards, but now all eyes turn towards the 2019 ACM Awards. The "Rainbow" singer is nominated for 5 awards, and might be able to accomplish something on April 7th that hasn't happened in almost a decade. If her album Golden Hour is able to score a win for ACM Album Of The Year, she would be the first to win the ACM, the CMA, and the GRAMMY for that cateogry since Taylor Swift did so for her 2008 album Fearless.

Musgraves is up against 4 amazing works though, including an album from last year's Album Of The Year winner Chris Stapleton. From A Room: Volume 2 could easily leave Las Vegas with the same hardware that Volume 1 scored in 2018. It could be a third win for Stapleton.

It could also be the second win for Eric Church, who stormed back in 2018 with the impressive Desperate Man. Church continues to wear his influences on his sleeve and blaze new ground. Desperate Man is certianly worthy of returning to the top of the mountian. Or is this the year for Dierks Bentley or Dan + Shay to plant their flag in Country music and take home their first Album Of The Year victory? Both had major breakout moments and evolutions to their sound.

It's really an amazing collection of music, and we want to hear what you think will be the winner. The time has come to cast your vote for Album Of The Year at the 2019 ACM Awards, but first a reminder from each of these 5 fantastic albums.

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Dan + Shay - Dan + Shay

Eric Church - Desperate Man

Chris Stapleton - From A Room: Volume 2

Dierks Bentley - The Mountain

Now the choice is yours. Tell us which album should win Album Of The Year at the 2019 ACM Awards. Country Music's party of the year is hosted by Rebe McEntire on Sunday April 7th, live on CBS.