Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

WATCH: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Wow Nashville

Watch as the band performs “A Little Honey” at the Opry

April 4, 2018
Maura O'Malley

It’s not every day that you get an impromptu invitation to play one more song at Nashville’s legendary Grand Ole Opry, but that’s exactly what happened on March 3 for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

After the band’s debut set at the iconic venue, which left the country crowd stunned, they were asked to perform a third song. Watch the performance of that track—“A Little Honey”—below.

“A Little Honey” can be found on the band’s second studio album, Tearing at the Seams, which dropped just days after the Opry performance last month.

