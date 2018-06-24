Here's What's Coming To Netflix in July

Summer’s officially here, and if you’re more of the sit-inside-with-the-AC-on-full-blast type, have we got news for you!

Netflix is adding some great titles to the service in July.

Sure, there are a few things leaving Netflix, but here's the complete list of movies and TV shows that’ll be added next month:

Arriving 7/1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

Arriving 7/2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

King of Peking

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

Arriving 7/3

The Comedy Lineup*

Arriving 7/5

Blue Valentine

Arriving 7/6

Anne with an E: Season 2*

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed*

First Team: Juventus: Part B*

Free Rein: Season 2*

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2*

Sacred Games*

Samantha! *

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course*

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter*

The Skin of The Wolf*

White Fang*

Arriving 7/7

Scream 4

Arriving 7/9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Arriving 7/10

Drug Lords: Season 2*

Arriving 7/12

Gone Baby Gone

Arriving 7/13

How It Ends*

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now*

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush*

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants*

Arriving 7/15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2*

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2*

Arriving 7/20

Amazing Interiors*

Dark Tourist*

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose*

Father of the Year*

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4*

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot*

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After*

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1*

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2*

Available 7/22

An Education

Disney's Bolt

Arriving 7/24

The Warning*

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial*

Arriving 7/27

Cupcake & Dino - General Services*

Extinction*

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6*

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome*

The Bleeding Edge*

The Worst Witch: Season 2*

Welcome to the Family*

Arriving 7/28

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

Arriving 7/29

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

Arriving 7/30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2*

Arriving 7/31

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3*

Date unannounced: El Chapo: Season 3

*Denotes Netflix original