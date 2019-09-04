Weird Encounters Buying Stuff

Turns out almost everyone has had a weird encounter buying something off of Craig's List, FB Market place... etc. Chad met a guy in a church parking lot to get an AZ Cardinals parking pass. His friend was selling a bed that the person buying it wanted to lay down in it. And the stories poured in from there. Jared Marshall who does Mid-Days here on KMLE COUNTRY even called to get in on the action. Great stories today KMLE NATION! Thanks for making us laugh! Listen to today's Maria and Chad Show Podcast below!