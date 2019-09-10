Watch Zac Brown Band's New Music Video For a Great Cause

Zac Brown Band has a new music video out for their song “Leaving Love Behind.” They are encouraging fans to make a donation to Best Friends Animal Society's Disaster Relief Fund to support their efforts helping animals displaced by disasters like Hurricane Dorian.

You can do that here: http://bit.ly/ZBBDorianHelp

Hang tight! ZBB's new album "The Owl" will be out September 20th! We can't wait!!!