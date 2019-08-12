Watch This Video of Simone Biles Making History

She is not human! WOW!!!

August 12, 2019
When you watch this video of Simone Biles you are going to say things like, "NO WAY AND HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE!" 

Simone blew minds with her latest floor routine. It was so good that the annnouncer said, "Give this women a crown!" She's the best! Way to go Simone and way to represent! USA! USA! USA! You can watch this amazing video below.

