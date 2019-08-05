Watch This Video Of a Local Peoria Kid Singing with Rascal Flatts

I can't imagine being a 10 or 11 year old with this much poise and confidence! Meet Vedder from Peoria Arizona! He's rocked the stage with Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley and MORE! He's so cool that Azcentral.com wrote an article about him late last year. https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/music/2018/11/30/vedder-ga...

Over the weekend Rascal Flatts brought him out as a suprise guest at Ak Chin Pavilion and Vedder made the crowd go wild! Watch his performance below! Awesome job Vedder! Can't wait to see what you do next!