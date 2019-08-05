Watch This Video Of a Local Peoria Kid Singing with Rascal Flatts
His Name is Vedder And He Brought The House Down At Ak Chin
I can't imagine being a 10 or 11 year old with this much poise and confidence! Meet Vedder from Peoria Arizona! He's rocked the stage with Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley and MORE! He's so cool that Azcentral.com wrote an article about him late last year. https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/music/2018/11/30/vedder-ga...
Over the weekend Rascal Flatts brought him out as a suprise guest at Ak Chin Pavilion and Vedder made the crowd go wild! Watch his performance below! Awesome job Vedder! Can't wait to see what you do next!
Thank you Mr. LeVox, DeMarcus, and Rooney 4 the opportunity to jam with you tonight in front of 20,000 of my closest friends in the pouring -- rain. BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE. Music Can Change The World Right now---- Thanks for following me on my musical journey!