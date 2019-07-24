Watch Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren's Gender Reveal For Baby Number Three
Did His Dad Call The Correct Gender RIGHT BEFORE The Big Reveal?
Ada James and Willa Gray are about to get a new sibling! Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren posted their gender reveal video on Instagram just yesterday. AND... It's a girl! Watch the video to see the pink smoke in the sky. Also watch Thomas's dad Rhett. He looks into the camera and says it's gonna be a girl right before it happens.
We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year ------------ despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video --) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister ---- Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time----) & she and Ada James love to touch my belly and talk to her-----------especially bc I’ve been showing since I was SEVEN weeks (--). So it feels like we have been hiding this secret for an ETERNITY. And I’d like to apologize to everyone I’ve canceled on, said no to or just been MIA, but for a second there I wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living--. But she’s soooo worth it---------- We are SO excited! & if you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things.......jk, he’s excited too --