Watch Lauren Alaina CRUSH Her DWTS Performance
October 1, 2019
Dang Lauren! You are KILLING it on DWTS!!! Keep it up!
Watch Lauren Alaina channel her inner Julia Roberts for the song "Pretty Woman!"
