Watch This Highland High School Percussionist on Kimmel
October 2, 2019
Categories:
Dallen Johnston from Gilbert went from playing in Highland High School's Marching Band to playing in Jimmy Kimmel's band. Watch his infectious enthusiasm and zest for life. He's guaranteed to make you smile!
