Watch Chris Pratt Sing Johnny Cash

The Actor Has Some Skills!!!

July 15, 2019
The Maria and Chad Show
The Maria & Chad Show

Imagine being in Nashville and Chris Pratt jumps on stage at the honkey tonk! How cool! It was at Robert's Western World and he sang Folsom Prison Blues. Check it out, he's got some pipes!

This is what happens when my wild funny friends text at 11:30 that they are going to Roberts to see @sarahgaylemeech, I say hell yes and go out representing @jessedayton, then I show up and @prattprattpratt is on stage with my lovely friend!

A post shared by jackieestone (@jackieestone) on

Tags: 
Chris Pratt
actor
Nashville
country
Country Music
honkey tonk
Maria and Chad
Maria and Chad Show
KMLE 1079
country radio
Johnny Cash
Folsom Prison Blues