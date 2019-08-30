Tom Holland... Please Teach Me How To Be Like Spider-Man
Teach This Spider-Kid to be Spider-Man
August 30, 2019
Nicole in Queen Creek called The Maria and Chad Show today. Her 8 year old son Andrek expressed the desire to take a class from Tom Holland on how to be Spider-Man! Andrek was passionate about learning and really has an interest on adding more his moves to his bag of tricks! Tom if you're ever in Phoenix, we have a "young spidey" that would love to learn your ways! Hey Andrek, GREAT JOB on the radio today! Love your passion buddy! Listen to the audio below!