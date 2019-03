These two very good boys are making the world a brighter place. You must see this!

Hello there! Charlie and Maverick here. Just a couple of happy pups. Charlie is almost 11 years old and Maverick is 4 months old. Charlie had glaucoma which led to his double enucleation (both eyes removed). Now, Maverick is here to help Charlie around and Charlie is trying to teach Maverick manners. -- definitely a work in progress.