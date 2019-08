Radney Foster is one of the most respected singer / songwriters in country music. He has had a big impact on artists like Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Kacy Musgraves and many more. He’s playing on August 16th at the MIM. Tim from @KMLE1079 sat down and caught up with Radney.

Follow on Twitter: @radneyfoster @mimphx AND www.radneyfoster.com

Listen to the interview below!