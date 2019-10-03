Meet Dallen Johnston from Highland High School

October 3, 2019
Meet Dallen Johnston! He's the passionate percussionist from Highland High School that went viral!
✅He went from playing in the Highland High School Marching Band...

✅to playing in Jimmy Kimmel's band...

✅to playing our redneck drum set on The Maria and Chad Show really well! 

We loved having him in studio today helping spread his positivity.Then we got a call from Camel Nation about someone bragging about what THEY were known for in high school. It's fun and please give our podcast a listen too! ROCK ON Dallen!!! 

